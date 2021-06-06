Menu

Everton frontrunners to land Juventus defender despite Ancelotti departure

Everton is leading the race to sign Juventus defender Merih Demiral despite former manager Carlo Ancelotti’s recent shock departure.

Everton have been linked with the Turkish centre-back for quite some time now.

However, following the news that Ancelotti would leave Everton in favour of a move back to Real Madrid earlier this week, many fans were left questioning how this may impact their pursuit.

Despite the news their Italian manager had left the club, Corriere Dello Sport (via Sports Witness), have continued to suggest the Toffees are in ‘pole position’ to land Demiral.

Demiral joined Juventus in 2019 after making a £16.2m switch from domestic rivals Sassuolo.

Since arriving in Turin, the Turkey international has gone on to feature in 32 matches, in all competitions.

However, despite having a contract that runs until the summer of 2024, it has been reported that following the Toffees’ interest, the player himself is waiting for this summer’s Euros to conclude before deciding his future.

 

