Menu

“He is no longer the same as before” – Former Colombian footballer doesn’t believe Lionel Messi is influential in a fixture for Argentina

FC Barcelona
Posted by

The second round of fixtures for CONMEBOL’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will take place this week, and one of the marquee matchups is Argentina traveling to Colombia.

In an interview on Caracol Radio (via Marca), former Colombian footballer Adolfo Valencia gave his insight into the match. One of the main talking points surrounded the impact Lionel Messi could have against Los Cafeteros.

However, Valencia feels that Messi isn’t as influential in a match as he used to be in the past, considering he’s 33-years-old. Furthermore, Colombia looks to carry the momentum from its 3-0 victory over Peru.

More Stories / Latest News
Report claims Arsenal star has been kicked out of national team squad after training issue
“No one wanted to stand up and take the blame” – Arsenal legend gives damning verdict on new generation of players
Spain fretting over Busquets’ positive Covid test which could force withdrawal from Euro 2020

“With Argentina, the game is very hard. Against them, we always play a final, but we have to go out and propose. Colombia must forget about Messi; he is no longer the same as before,” Valencia said.

“Colombia has to play calmly; there are some rival players who play only with the jersey. When one cares more about the rival, nothing is done in football.”

The Argentina national team drew 1-1 in their match against Chile, with Messi converting a penalty-kick goal. Nonetheless, they were unable to hold onto the lead as Chile’s Alexis Sánchez scored the equalizer.

Colombia wants to secure some points, whether it’s a win or draw against Argentina, and La Albiceleste, as they get back into the fight for a World Cup spot.

More Stories Lionel Messi

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Yigal says:
    June 6, 2021 at 10:40 pm

    Not same sure …..better from any player in the world ….

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.