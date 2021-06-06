Menu

Jose Mourinho looks to take struggling Spurs ace back to Serie A with Roma

It was always inevitable that multiple Spurs players would be linked with Roma this summer, but the Italian giants are never going to be in a place to pay huge fees and wages.

That means it would be a curious situation of Mourinho returning to sign players that he didn’t really trust to play a big role in London, and that would certainly be the case with Carlos Vinicius.

He was deadly in the Europa League but he was only given a grand total of 303 Premier League minutes which shows he wasn’t seen as a key player, although Harry Kane was always going to play when fit.

Football-Italia have now reported that Mourinho hopes to take him to Rome, while it would be a return to Serie A after he’s spent some time with Napoli in the past.

There could be an issue if Spurs decide they want to sign him permanently from Benfica but there’s no chance they pay the €45m that was agreed, while it’s thought he would be available again on a loan with an option to buy next summer.

He’s been impressive in the past and he clearly did enough to convince Mourinho to sign him the first time around, but time will tell if he thinks he’ll get more chances in Rome.

  1. Paul says:
    June 7, 2021 at 1:53 am

    Struggling. How did he struggle. He played well when given a chance. It was his first year in the league. Wow.

