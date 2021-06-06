La Liga rivals are concerned that their star player wants Barcelona transfer this summer

It’s been sad to watch the demise of Deportivo La Coruna and Valencia in recent years as the former La Liga giants have started to fall away from the title picture, but Valencia have yet to slide as far as Depor did.

There has to be a fear that relegation is a genuine possibility after a scare last season, while they continue to sell their best players without bringing in a lot of quality so this is an important summer for them.

One of their key players is the captain Jose Gaya – He’s a Spanish international, he’s a genuine top-level player and he came through their youth system so that’s the kind of player they must build around.

Unfortunately, a report from Mundo Deportivo has indicated that the opposite may be true with the club now fearing that he wants a move to Barcelona, and it would be another blow for Valencia if he did leave.

You can’t really blame him if he does leave as the club have shown little ambition to improve and he’s now in his prime years so he should look to win silverware, while he’s such an obvious replacement for Jordi Alba due to similar playing styles and the Valencia connection.

The report also points out that his contract runs out in 2023 so this would be the best chance to sell him before the fear of losing him for nothing kicks in, and it’s a name for Barca fans to keep an eye on, especially if he has a strong summer with Spain.