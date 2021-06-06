Menu

Lazio set to appoint Inzaghi replacement, Tottenham Hotspur ruled out of running

According to a recent report from Italian outlet Alfredo Pedulla, Serie A side Lazio are on the verge of appointing manager Maurizio Sarri.

It has been claimed that the Rome-based club has reached an agreement with the former Chelsea and Juventus manager.

Alfredo Pedulla claims that despite Sarri having initial concerns over the club’s project, the Italian has agreed to take over on a two-year deal.

There was also another major hurdle for the club to overcome – the fact he would be taking over at a side not in next season’s Champions League.

However, according to reports on Sunday, all those obstacles have now been overcome with the highly-rated gaffer now set to be Simone Inzaghi’s long-term replacement.

It has been claimed that an official announcement is expected within the next 24-36 hours.

Interestingly though, the same outlet say Premier League duo Tottenham Hotspur and Everton were never in the running for Sarri.

