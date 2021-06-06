Liverpool star responds to Ibrahima Konate signing and competing for his place

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has given his verdict on the recent transfer deal for Ibrahima Konate.

The 22-year-old will be joining Liverpool next season after impressing at RB Leipzig, and Phillips is unsurprised to see a player of his quality coming in.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Phillips discussed a variety of subjects after his surprise breakthrough in Jurgen Klopp’s XI last season, which was largely aided by an injury crisis in defence.

MORE: Liverpool star had “bags packed” as transfer fell through

The arrival of Konate could spell bad news for Phillips in terms of keeping his place in the Liverpool side, but the 24-year-old admits he always expects to be up against top quality competition at a club like this.

Responding to a question about the Konate signing, Phillips told the Echo: “It’s no surprise (to see Konate signed). Liverpool is a huge club and they are always going to have huge competition for places. You always have to compete for your place in the team.

“Even though there is a lot of competition, I see it as another person to try and learn from. A new person’s game I get to see up close, see how they play and see if I can take anything from that.

“At Liverpool there is always going to be high competition for a place on the pitch. No matter who you are, you don’t have a right to play for them.”

Liverpool fans will hope Phillips can continue as a squad player at Anfield next season, but there was also surely never any doubt that upgrades were needed at the back after such a difficult season.