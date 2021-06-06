Liverpool star reveals his “bags were packed and in the car” last summer and won’t rule out transfer this year either

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has revealed just how close he came to leaving the club in last summer’s transfer window.

The 24-year-old hadn’t been a regular for the Reds and he seemed to expect a move away from Anfield, telling the Liverpool Echo that his bags were packed and in the car ahead of his departure.

However, Phillips ended up staying at Liverpool and playing a key role for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the second half of the season due to there being so many injuries in defence.

MORE: Liverpool star’s move in doubt as club “hit the panic button”

Virgil van Dijk missed most of the season, while Joe Gomez and Joel Matip also both had their injury troubles and spent a lot of time out of the side.

This meant Phillips ended up playing more than anyone would have expected at the start of the campaign, and he did well for Liverpool when he was called upon.

Still, the former Bolton Wanderers youngster admits his future could still be in doubt again this year as he’ll have to talk with the club about how much he’s likely to play next term.

“We haven’t had a conversation about it up until now,” he told the Echo. “I think the situation is, initially they didn’t anticipate me having the season and putting in the performances that I did do.

“Maybe where they might have thought I was just going to do a job and then they would be able to sell me and I would move on, now they’re having second thoughts. I’m not sure.

“I still need to have the conversations with them and just see if there is a role for me there and what role they would want me to play.

“It would depend on if they saw a role for me at Liverpool and then what role that would be. I would have to decide what is best for myself off the back of that.

“I have loved all of my time at Liverpool up until this moment, to have been taken in by the fans so much this year and have loved having the opportunity to play for the club.

“I have loved every minute of it and would love to carry on playing for the club. But I’ve also got to take into consideration what is best for my career, and that will depend on what role Liverpool see they do or don’t have for me and I’ll have to go from there.”