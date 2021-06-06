Menu

Surprise late twist in Georginio Wijnaldum transfer saga as Liverpool star decides to snub Barcelona

Anyone following Liverpool FC transfer news for the last few months will be well aware that Georginio Wijnaldum was looking set for a move to Barcelona.

The Netherlands international is a free agent this summer after running down his contract at Anfield, but it now seems that he’s set for a surprise move to Paris Saint-Germain instead.

See the latest update from Fabrizio Romano, who says Wijnaldum has opted to accept an offer from PSG, who are offering better money than Barca…

Wijnaldum looks like he’d be a fine fit at the Parc des Princes alongside other big names like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and his experience of winning major honours at Liverpool could be a big help for PSG.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have continued to under-achieve in the Champions League, so it could do them the world of good to bring in Wijnaldum, who played a key role in Liverpool winning it back in 2019.

This is a blow for Barcelona, however, with Ronald Koeman likely to have viewed his former Dutch national team player as an ideal signing.

