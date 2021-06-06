Menu

Major blow for Arsenal as key target to join Premier League rivals in £34m transfer as agreement reportedly completed

It’s likely that Arsenal will miss out on a few of their key targets this summer if bigger clubs come calling, but this is an interesting situation with Emi Buendia.

Arsenal should have the pull and financial muscle to outbid Aston Villa if they really want a player, but it’s now reported that the deal is pretty much done and he’ll be a Villa player soon if the medicals all go to plan:

The Championship star has been consistently linked with a move to the Gunners and recent reports even stated that they had also been in talks, so that would suggest they interest was extremely serious but Villa have beaten them to his signing.

There’s added intrigue here because Buendia has played in the Premier League before but he didn’t look like an Arsenal-level player at that point, but he was incredible this season and he does deserve the step up.

Arsenal are the absolute masters of being the team that star players almost join before going on to excel somewhere else, but this will take some time to really figure out if they’ve made a mistake by letting this go.

From Villa’s point of view this is a potentially outstanding piece of business as Buendia and Grealish in the same team should be genuinely exciting to watch, so they’ll be hoping this is all completed without a hitch.

  1. BWISO GEORGE says:
    June 6, 2021 at 8:12 pm

    I think Arsenal is not serious bacause villa can’t beat such a big team for a player

  2. BWISO GEORGE says:
    June 6, 2021 at 8:17 pm

    It gonna be interesting

