Man United ace drops a heavy hint over Jose Mourinho reunion at Roma next season

So much of the talk at Old Trafford has been around Dean Henderson vs David de Gea this season, so it’s been so easy to forget they have another experienced international goalkeeper on the books.

Sergio Romero has gone between backup roles at big clubs and starting for more modest sides over the years, but his contract is up in the summer and it looks like he has one more big move left in him.

Football Italia has reported that he has a few options this summer, but one of the more persistent rumours revolves around a return to Serie A where he would link up with Jose Mourinho again at Roma.

The keeper has been speaking about what he has planned, and while this doesn’t explicitly say he’s headed to Roma, it does make it sound like a very strong possibility:

“I was let go by United and we are working to see where I could play next. Thank God, I have several offers in Europe. The clubs who asked after me are all in Europe, so we’ll see which is the best option.

“It could be England or Italy, we’ll see. And if it’s Spain, that will be a new experience, but I also have to consider my daughters, who are growing up.”

The report does claim that the return to Italy is the most likely option and Roma are showing the strongest interest, so that currently looks like the most probable outcome.