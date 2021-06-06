Man United midfielder confirms he wants summer move

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has confirmed that ahead of this summer’s transfer window, his preference is to stay with Serie A side Lazio, following his recent season-long loan.

Having fallen way down in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pecking order, last summer saw the Brazilian midfielder allowed to seal a loan move.

After teaming up with Simone Inzaghi at Lazio, Pereira has managed to reignite his career.

Since arriving in Italy last summer, the 25-year-old has gone on to feature in 33 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to five goals, along the way.

However, with his loan contract set to end at the end of the month, Pereira is now preparing to return to his parent club back in Manchester.

Addressing his long-term future, while speaking recently to Tuttomercatoweb, the South American said: “Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga? They are super leagues. The English one is very physical, and as you can see, I don’t have the ideal physique! Joking aside, I loved playing in England; Spanish football is more my style of play.

“Future? I would like to stay and play for Lazio again, but this depends on the discussion with United and what they will want to do with me.

“I have a contract with the club; it’s like a second home for me. I have been there since I was 16; I always talk to the people who work for the club.”

Pereira has been an employee of United’s since he joined their youth academy all the way back in 2012.

However, with the Red Devils and Solskjaer now looking to build a side capable of closing the gap on bitter rivals Manchester City, it is entirely possible that the Brazilian will be one of a handful of names sacrificed in order to free up some much-needed summer funds.