Former West Ham star Nigel Winterburn has stated his opinion that Jesse Lingard is most likely to leave Manchester United for a permanent move to the Hammers.

Lingard has been in fine form since joining West Ham on loan back in January, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the east London club were keen to keep him for a little while longer.

One imagines, however, that the England international could also have plenty of other tempting offers after showing what he can do during his time with West Ham.

Winterburn has given Lingard some advice over his future, though, saying he feels West Ham looks like the right place for him.

“He (Lingard) looked like someone going nowhere but he’s been sensational at West Ham,” Winterburn told the Sun.

“I think there’s a conversation to be had at Man Utd as to whether he’d fit back into their plans.

“If not, he’s had this success at West Ham, so I don’t know why he’d want to sign elsewhere.

“He knows the club, so I think West Ham would be favourites to sign him.”

Some United fans may well think that Lingard should return to to Old Trafford after his recent improvement, though it may be that it’s too little, too late from the 28-year-old in terms of saving his Red Devils career.

Lingard fell out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man Utd and Jadon Sancho is now being strongly linked with them by the Daily Mirror, with the Borussia Dortmund star likely to be seen as an ideal upgrade in the attacking midfield department.