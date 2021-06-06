Manchester United closing in on signing of world class star for reduced asking price

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a bargain transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

According to the Daily Mirror, a deal is edging closer for Sancho to move to Old Trafford, with personal terms agreed and the two clubs now finalising the details of his transfer fee.

Sancho looks set to cost £81.5million this summer – a big reduction on the £108m United were told to pay for him last year, according to the Mirror’s report.

The England international is now described as closing in on a move to Man Utd, in what could be a huge boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer.

United came close to challenging rivals Manchester City for the Premier League title last season, but ultimately didn’t have quite enough in them to stay close to the eventual champions.

A signing like Sancho could give MUFC more spark in attack, coming in as a much-needed upgrade on inconsistent performers like Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.

The 21-year-old has shone in the Bundesliga and it seems clear he could make an impact at a bigger club after his rapid development at Dortmund.