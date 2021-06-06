Menu

Manchester United closing in on signing of world class star for reduced asking price

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a bargain transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

According to the Daily Mirror, a deal is edging closer for Sancho to move to Old Trafford, with personal terms agreed and the two clubs now finalising the details of his transfer fee.

MORE: Man Utd star set for surprise change of shirt number

Sancho looks set to cost £81.5million this summer – a big reduction on the £108m United were told to pay for him last year, according to the Mirror’s report.

The England international is now described as closing in on a move to Man Utd, in what could be a huge boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer.

United came close to challenging rivals Manchester City for the Premier League title last season, but ultimately didn’t have quite enough in them to stay close to the eventual champions.

7 jadon sancho

Jadon Sancho is closing in on a transfer to Manchester United

More Stories / Latest News
Report claims Arsenal star has been kicked out of national team squad after training issue
“No one wanted to stand up and take the blame” – Arsenal legend gives damning verdict on new generation of players
Spain fretting over Busquets’ positive Covid test which could force withdrawal from Euro 2020

A signing like Sancho could give MUFC more spark in attack, coming in as a much-needed upgrade on inconsistent performers like Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.

The 21-year-old has shone in the Bundesliga and it seems clear he could make an impact at a bigger club after his rapid development at Dortmund.

More Stories Jadon Sancho

6 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Casper says:
    June 6, 2021 at 9:05 am

    Nice deal

    Reply
  2. Prof says:
    June 6, 2021 at 9:38 am

    Until he hold the red jersey, i will not believe

    Reply
    1. Emmy boy says:
      June 6, 2021 at 10:44 am

      No b lie

      Reply
  3. Sarah says:
    June 6, 2021 at 10:11 am

    I dont think sn

    Reply
  4. Page4 says:
    June 6, 2021 at 11:29 am

    For this time I am 100%💪💪💪 sure Sancho😘 will be Man Utd’s player before August 14😉

    Reply
  5. Akatwijuka Amos says:
    June 6, 2021 at 11:39 am

    Good signing

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.