President Jair Bolsonaro views Bazil national team’s mutiny against playing in Copa América as “political war”

The Brazil national team has shared its views on not participating in the Copa América in Brazil. This decision isn’t sitting well with the country’s president, Jair Bolsonaro.

According to Diario AS, with the Brazilian squad announcing their intentions not to play in the South American tournament, it’s caused the president to want manager Tite fired.

The report states that the controversial president of Brazil has set up a crisis cabinet to counteract the revolt of the Brazil international’s and is exerting tremendous pressure on the board of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) so that the coach, Tite, is dismissed.

Bolsonaro plans to put a coach with a political ideology that aligns with his government to take charge of the Seleção. The Brazilian president’s favorite name is Renato Gaúcho, the former AS Roma forward Grêmio de Porto Alegre manager.

For the president, the mutiny from the players is viewed as a “political war.” Nonetheless, the players felt betrayed and used the CBF board, especially its president Rogerio Caboclo. They believe they’re being used to benefit the leader politically and exposed to a situation insensitive to their country’s health crisis, with almost 500,000 dead due to the pandemic.

Moreover, all to play a competition seems unnecessary, considering this would be the fourth Copa América in the last six years.

Bolsonaro and the president of the CFB, Rogério Caboclo, saw this Copa América as an excellent opportunity to strengthen themselves in their positions, seizing a role of “saviors” of South American football.

CONMEBOL was very close to canceling the event after Argentina and Colombia pulled out due to a worsening of the pandemic and national protest. However, they didn’t account for the mutiny of the Brazilian players, who united in the concentration around their coach and decided that they would not play the Copa América.

It will be interesting to see what happens next following Brazil’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixture against Paraguay.