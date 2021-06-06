Menu

Questions need to be asked at Arsenal as starlet linked with a loan switch to Newcastle United next season

It makes sense that clubs will make signings for the future, but there is something not quite right about Arsenal’s decision to sign William Saliba a couple of years ago.

He’s shown in Ligue 1 that he’s a very good young player who could have a great career at the top level, but Mikel Arteta seems reluctant to give him a chance in the first team.

He was left out of the squad last season and a report from The Daily Mail has now suggested that he could head on loan to Newcastle United next season, so some fans may be wondering what’s going on.

You can look at the Joe Willock situation and wonder if a little patience and another loan spell might actually be the best thing for him, but Arsenal are struggling for cash these days and they did throw £27m on the fee to sign him from St Etienne.

That amount of money should’ve been spent on at least one, maybe two contributing first-team players rather than a player who was going to be sent out on loan, while Saliba going out on loan would probably mean that more money needs to be spent on adding defensive cover too.

If Saliba is sent back out on loan then serious questions need to be asked about the decision to sign him, but hopefully it does work out and he gets a chance to prove himself soon.

