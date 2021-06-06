Arsenal have reportedly begun work on a transfer deal for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as he’s made available this summer.

The Gunners could do with making changes to their squad after a difficult season, with midfield an area in particular need of strengthening after the end of Dani Ceballos’ two-year loan from Real Madrid.

Neves seems ideal to give Arsenal a boost in that area of the pitch, and the Times claim the north London giants are now working on a deal for the Portugal international.

The report states that Neves has been made available by Wolves this summer, meaning Arsenal could be in the clear to get this move done if they can come up with a suitable offer.

It has previously been claimed by The Athletic that Neves could leave Molineux for £35million this summer, and that seems to be the kind of fee Arsenal expect to pay for him, according to the Times.

Neves has shone in the Premier League and recent transfer rumours suggesting he could be available had Manchester United fans calling for their club to swoop for him.

The 24-year-old certainly looks good enough to play for a bigger club and it would be surprising if Arsenal didn’t face more competition for his signature as he’s seemingly available for such a low price.