Menu

Arsenal begin work on transfer deal for £35m Premier League star who’s been cleared for move

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Arsenal have reportedly begun work on a transfer deal for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as he’s made available this summer.

The Gunners could do with making changes to their squad after a difficult season, with midfield an area in particular need of strengthening after the end of Dani Ceballos’ two-year loan from Real Madrid.

MORE: Arsenal eye shock swoop for former Tottenham star

Neves seems ideal to give Arsenal a boost in that area of the pitch, and the Times claim the north London giants are now working on a deal for the Portugal international.

The report states that Neves has been made available by Wolves this summer, meaning Arsenal could be in the clear to get this move done if they can come up with a suitable offer.

It has previously been claimed by The Athletic that Neves could leave Molineux for £35million this summer, and that seems to be the kind of fee Arsenal expect to pay for him, according to the Times.

ruben neves wolves

Ruben Neves is being linked with Arsenal

More Stories / Latest News
Report claims Arsenal star has been kicked out of national team squad after training issue
“No one wanted to stand up and take the blame” – Arsenal legend gives damning verdict on new generation of players
Spain fretting over Busquets’ positive Covid test which could force withdrawal from Euro 2020

Neves has shone in the Premier League and recent transfer rumours suggesting he could be available had Manchester United fans calling for their club to swoop for him.

The 24-year-old certainly looks good enough to play for a bigger club and it would be surprising if Arsenal didn’t face more competition for his signature as he’s seemingly available for such a low price.

More Stories Ruben Neves

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Raheem says:
    June 6, 2021 at 7:47 am

    Go for Adama Traore instead. I am sure, with Adama, Arsenal will get top 4 because all 1:0 loss or draws won’t be. Led him bully from middle, goals will come

    Reply
  2. Pops says:
    June 6, 2021 at 8:15 am

    Will they actually do..sick and tired of they incompetence

    Reply
  3. Sean Williams says:
    June 6, 2021 at 9:46 am

    Neves is totally inconsistent. Should have got Buendia. Arteta is a wally….a twit.

    Reply
  4. isaiah amchat says:
    June 6, 2021 at 10:29 am

    yve bissouma is the best for arsenal midfield,

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.