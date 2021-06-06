Liverpool consider €40million transfer swoop for Real Madrid star

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos this summer as the latest transfer rumours suggest he could be on the move for a reasonable price.

The Reds could do with a replacement for the departing free agent Georginio Wijnaldum, and Kroos is being eyed up by Jurgen Klopp as he can leave Madrid for around €40million, according to Diario Gol.

It would be interesting to see the classy Germany international in this Liverpool team, though it seems likely he’d offer something similar to Thiago Alcantara in the middle of the park.

Klopp could certainly do with a new midfielder, but it’s not clear that another creative ball-player like this is what Liverpool need to make a priority right now.

Interestingly, LFC have been linked with a similar player in the form of Saul Niguez, as per Empire of the Kop.

It would also be hard for any top club to turn down the chance to sign a player like Kroos if he really was made available for as little as €40m.

The 31-year-old remains one of the finest in Europe in his position after putting in a superb display against Liverpool in Real Madrid’s Champions League victory over the Merseyside giants in the season just gone.

Kroos would also bring plenty of experience to this Liverpool squad, having won three Champions League titles and other major honours in his time at the Bernabeu.