Tottenham revive talks with big-name manager after major development

Tottenham have reportedly revived talks over hiring Ajax boss Erik ten Hag after a move for Antonio Conte broke down.

According to the Daily Mirror, Spurs are now back in for Ten Hag after it initially looked like they had no hopes of landing the Dutch tactician when he signed a new deal with Ajax earlier this summer.

Ten Hag has done fine work during his time at Ajax and it makes sense that a big name like Tottenham are now so keen on him, though one imagines they’ll also be hugely disappointed to see their efforts to land Conte fall through.

The Italian tactician recently left Inter Milan and is surely one of the most tempting names on the market at the moment.

Conte won Serie A with Inter last season, adding to his previous success with spells in charge of Chelsea and Juventus.

It remains to be seen what might happen next with Conte, as Tottenham perhaps looked the most realistic option for him after the vacancies at Real Madrid and Juventus were filled.

The Mirror suggest Tottenham have given up on him, though, and fans of the north Londoners will now have to hope they can land Ten Hag as a very acceptable Plan B.