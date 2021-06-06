Tottenham revive talks with big-name manager after major development

Tottenham have reportedly revived talks over hiring Ajax boss Erik ten Hag after a move for Antonio Conte broke down.
According to the Daily Mirror, Spurs are now back in for Ten Hag after it initially looked like they had no hopes of landing the Dutch tactician when he signed a new deal with Ajax earlier this summer.
Ten Hag has done fine work during his time at Ajax and it makes sense that a big name like Tottenham are now so keen on him, though one imagines they’ll also be hugely disappointed to see their efforts to land Conte fall through.
The Italian tactician recently left Inter Milan and is surely one of the most tempting names on the market at the moment.
Conte won Serie A with Inter last season, adding to his previous success with spells in charge of Chelsea and Juventus.
It remains to be seen what might happen next with Conte, as Tottenham perhaps looked the most realistic option for him after the vacancies at Real Madrid and Juventus were filled.
The Mirror suggest Tottenham have given up on him, though, and fans of the north Londoners will now have to hope they can land Ten Hag as a very acceptable Plan B.
Conte wanted money to sign new players and Levy wouldn’t give him enough, that’s why things have fouled. Levy wants to make money from our youngsters not spend money on quality, he doesn’t care about winning all he cares about is profit and bottom line figures.
The original strategy was to build a support sysytem, which included a productive academy, a new stadium and once in place then to look at the the shortcomings of the academy supply chain. The team has not performed that is it pure and simple, not a lack of ambition. Since Davison Sanchez arrived £300+ million has been spent on players plus their incredible wages add the extravagance associated with Gareth Bale, the Manager’s (plus his entourage) costs. Oh! and a small matter of the best stadia, that is not a lack of ambition, the failings have been on the pitch woeful lack of passion and commitment by the squad. That is down to poor field management not company management.
Why are we not considering Nuno Espirito Santos ?
We are looking to rebuild and while I would love to have Poch back , I think Nuno would be the ideal manager to get this done and done well. He promotes team ethic not division. In my humble opinion he left Wolves because they were selling their best players much like Southampton did to Poch. Daniel you took a gamble with Poch and what a huge result you got even if you did not recognise it . go again ,Daniel while he is still available as he no doubt Poch2.
If Spurs want to play with the big boys they have to be prepared to spend big. Levy is always looking for a cheaper option. Unless we spend and improve the squad, we will never be able to compete and win anything.
So Leicester are not competitive? I beg to differ. In my opinion we have spent poorly and have failed to complete the plan for long term development. You cannot convince me that Ndombele at £65m was a cheap option, or Sanchez at £45m, The team has not performed that is it pure and simple, not a lack of ambition. since Davison Sanchez arrived £300+ million has been spent on players plus their incredible wages add the extravagance associated with Gareth Bale, the Manager’s (plus his entourage) costs. Oh! and a small matter of the best stadia, that is not a lack of ambition, the failings have been on the pitch woeful lack of passion and commitment by the squad, and terrible strategies biy Jose. Three years ago our back 4 was the envy of the Premiership in my opinion, now mid table standard that is not good enough