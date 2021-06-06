Menu

Jose Mourinho eyes transfer raid on former club Tottenham, another PL star also a target for new Roma boss

Tottenham FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

New Roma manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly eyeing up one of his former players from old club Tottenham this summer.

The Portuguese tactician is often one to get the transfer gossip flowing during the summer months, and it seems he already has some targets in mind for when he takes over at the Stadio Olimpico next season.

MORE: Jose Mourinho eager to sign Chelsea star for Roma

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Mourinho is keen to sign a new goalkeeper for Roma, with Tottenham shot-stopper Hugo Lloris one of the targets he has in mind.

The France international has been a star player for Spurs for many years, and it could be a real blow for the north London giants to lose him as they already face enough of a challenging summer as it is.

More Stories / Latest News
Report claims Arsenal star has been kicked out of national team squad after training issue
“No one wanted to stand up and take the blame” – Arsenal legend gives damning verdict on new generation of players
Spain fretting over Busquets’ positive Covid test which could force withdrawal from Euro 2020

Still, some Tottenham fans may also feel that Lloris perhaps looks to be past his peak now, so it might not be the worst time to offload him and perhaps usher in a younger ‘keeper as his replacement.

The report also mentions Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio as a target for Mourinho, along with Juventus ace Wojciech Szczesny.

More Stories Hugo Lloris Jose Mourinho Rui Patricio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.