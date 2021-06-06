Jose Mourinho eyes transfer raid on former club Tottenham, another PL star also a target for new Roma boss

New Roma manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly eyeing up one of his former players from old club Tottenham this summer.

The Portuguese tactician is often one to get the transfer gossip flowing during the summer months, and it seems he already has some targets in mind for when he takes over at the Stadio Olimpico next season.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Mourinho is keen to sign a new goalkeeper for Roma, with Tottenham shot-stopper Hugo Lloris one of the targets he has in mind.

The France international has been a star player for Spurs for many years, and it could be a real blow for the north London giants to lose him as they already face enough of a challenging summer as it is.

Still, some Tottenham fans may also feel that Lloris perhaps looks to be past his peak now, so it might not be the worst time to offload him and perhaps usher in a younger ‘keeper as his replacement.

The report also mentions Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio as a target for Mourinho, along with Juventus ace Wojciech Szczesny.