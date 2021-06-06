Manchester United handed major transfer boost after £15-20m star’s revelation to team-mates

Manchester United reportedly look to have been handed some hugely encouraging transfer news as Kieran Trippier has told England team-mates he’s keen on a potential move to Old Trafford this summer.

The Atletico Madrid right-back has been linked as a summer target for Man Utd to provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and could cost around £15-20million, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Mirror also state that Trippier has communicated his desire to join the Red Devils during chats with his England colleagues ahead of this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

This all sounds promising for United, who could certainly benefit from bringing in a player of Trippier’s quality and experience in time for next season.

The 30-year-old had a fine career at Tottenham before joining Atletico in the summer of 2019, where he’s continued to show his quality.

Trippier formed part of Atletico’s La Liga title-winning side in the season just gone, and his attacking style of play should make him a good fit in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Although Wan-Bissaka is a solid defender, he has occasionally been lacking when it comes to his attacking play from right full-back, so Trippier would be a useful alternative for the club in this key area.

Attacking full-backs are a hugely important part of the game now, with Luke Shaw doing well in that department for United last season, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Kyle Walker have also been hugely important players for United’s rivals.