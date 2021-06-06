(Video) Filipe Luis’ Flamengo press conference goes hilariously wrong after journo accidentally plays PORN clip

Former Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis was left red-faced during a recent press conference.

Now representing Brazilian side Flamengo, following his 2019 move from Spain, the attacking full-back has recently been spotted attending a press conference to discuss his side’s up and coming fixtures.

However, in what was a unique moment, to say the least, the 35-year-old, just before answering a question was left in stitches after a journalist accidentally played a very loud clip, clearly from a porn video.

Thankfully, as you can see from the footage, everyone took the gaff in great spirit.

Pictures courtesy of GE