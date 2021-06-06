Menu

(Video) Filipe Luis’ Flamengo press conference goes hilariously wrong after journo accidentally plays PORN clip

Posted by

Former Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis was left red-faced during a recent press conference.

READ MORE: Arsenal poised to bid £15m for Championship starlet as they battle two Premier League sides for his transfer

Now representing Brazilian side Flamengo, following his 2019 move from Spain, the attacking full-back has recently been spotted attending a press conference to discuss his side’s up and coming fixtures.

However, in what was a unique moment, to say the least, the 35-year-old, just before answering a question was left in stitches after a journalist accidentally played a very loud clip, clearly from a porn video.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal move on from Buendia transfer fail and target soon-to-be free agent as Martin Odegaard alternative
Report claims Arsenal star has been kicked out of national team squad after training issue
“No one wanted to stand up and take the blame” – Arsenal legend gives damning verdict on new generation of players

Thankfully, as you can see from the footage, everyone took the gaff in great spirit.

Pictures courtesy of GE

More Stories Filipe Luis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.