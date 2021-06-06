Menu

(Video) Liverpool star misses penalty for England vs Romania

Liverpool and England captain Jordan Henderson has failed to double his country’s lead against Romania during Sunday evening’s international friendly.

Although England has clearly been the better of the two sides, Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions have struggled to score from open play.

However, they are leading after Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford successfully converted a spot-kick around the game’s 70-minute mark.

Just moments later, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin won his country’s second penalty with Henderson rushing to take the spot-kick.

Unfortunately, the skipper was unable to convert and instead forced an excellent save from goalkeeper Florin Nita.

Pictures courtesy of ITV

