(Video) Marcus Rashford cooly converts spot-kick for England vs Romania

Manchester United and England attacker Marcus Rashford has fired the Three Lions into the lead during their international friendly against Romania on Sunday evening.

With Gareth Southgate watching on for the very last time before his 23-man squad head off to this summer’s delayed European Championships, all eyes were on Rashford, who was awarded his country’s armband.

Despite clearly being the better team, it has taken England over an hour to finally break the game’s deadlock.

After winning a clear penalty following a marauding run into the area, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish went down with the referee wasting no time in pointing to the spot.

Up stepped Rashford, who after some mind games, cooly slotted the ball home.

Pictures courtesy of ITV