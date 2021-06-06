Menu

(Video) Romelu Lukaku shows instinctive nature with perfect poacher’s effort vs Croatia

Inter Milan and Belgium superstar Romelu Lukaku has once again found the back of the net.

Currently, in action for his country against Croatia during Sunday evening’s last international friendly before this summer’s Euros kick-off, Lukaku has fired the Red Devils into the lead.

With just under 10-minutes of the game’s first half to go, the commanding Belgian striker found himself just a couple of yards from goal before unleashing a perfect poacher’s effort.

Pictures courtesy of TMC Direct

