(Photo) Leicester City star explains why he was spotted wearing an Arsenal shirt

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana has explained why he was photographed in an Arsenal shirt whilst on holiday in Dubai.

See below for the image that was doing the rounds on social media, as tweeted by an Arsenal fan account below…

Leicester’s Fofana in Dubai wearing an ‘Arsenal shirt’ pic.twitter.com/xipXbBgLMT — Osman ? (@OsmanZtheGooner) June 5, 2021

Fofana insists this was after a game, when players swapped shirts and he admits he was a bit careless in allowing himself to be pictured wearing the Gunners jersey.

See below for his statement in full…

?? I'm not a good coach we lost 20 to 5 ???? pic.twitter.com/E9tLrgyNsJ — LAWESTT (@Wesley_Fofanaa) June 5, 2021

Fofana had a superb season for Leicester, establishing himself as one of the finest young defenders in Europe.

Arsenal fans would surely love to see him in red and white in the future, but it seems he’s not flirting with the north London giants for the moment, if his statement is to be believed…