Menu

(Photo) Leicester City star explains why he was spotted wearing an Arsenal shirt

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana has explained why he was photographed in an Arsenal shirt whilst on holiday in Dubai.

See below for the image that was doing the rounds on social media, as tweeted by an Arsenal fan account below…

MORE: Arsenal target set to see imminent move sanctioned

Fofana insists this was after a game, when players swapped shirts and he admits he was a bit careless in allowing himself to be pictured wearing the Gunners jersey.

See below for his statement in full…

More Stories / Latest News
Report claims Arsenal star has been kicked out of national team squad after training issue
“No one wanted to stand up and take the blame” – Arsenal legend gives damning verdict on new generation of players
Spain fretting over Busquets’ positive Covid test which could force withdrawal from Euro 2020

Fofana had a superb season for Leicester, establishing himself as one of the finest young defenders in Europe.

Arsenal fans would surely love to see him in red and white in the future, but it seems he’s not flirting with the north London giants for the moment, if his statement is to be believed…

More Stories Wesley Fofana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.