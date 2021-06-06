The damning reason Emi Buendia chose Aston Villa over Arsenal as club-record transfer edges closer

Emi Buendia reportedly chose Aston Villa over Arsenal for a damning reason, according to the latest transfer news covering this seemingly imminent deal.

Buendia looks set to become Villa’s club-record signing after a £33million deal was agreed with Norwich City, and it seems the Argentine was won over by Villa’s ambition, according to Football Insider.

The report suggests Villa did a better job than Arsenal of convincing Buendia that they wanted to join the Premier League’s elite, which really seems a sign of how far the Gunners have fallen.

MORE: Arsenal star spotted hanging out with Gunners target

Arsenal should still be a big enough name to be able to make a signing like Buendia, but it seems he doesn’t particularly rate the job Mikel Arteta is doing at the Emirates Stadium.

Last season was a nightmare for Arsenal as they finished without a trophy and without European football, with the north Londoners clearly not the force they once were.

Still, nothing should be taken away from Villa either, with the Midlands outfit putting together a very promising side after over-achieving last season.

Football Insider suggest a deal is now close to completion, with Buendia agreeing personal terms and a few finishing touches now being put on the deal.

Buendia should slot in well alongside other top talents like Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins at Villa Park.

This could be the start of plenty of worrying Arsenal transfer news this summer, as they urgently need new signings to strengthen their struggling squad.

If they can’t lure someone like Buendia, one imagines they’re going to find it difficult with other top players as well.