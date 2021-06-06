The damning reason Emi Buendia chose Aston Villa over Arsenal as club-record transfer edges closer

Emi Buendia reportedly chose Aston Villa over Arsenal for a damning reason, according to the latest transfer news covering this seemingly imminent deal.
Buendia looks set to become Villa’s club-record signing after a £33million deal was agreed with Norwich City, and it seems the Argentine was won over by Villa’s ambition, according to Football Insider.
The report suggests Villa did a better job than Arsenal of convincing Buendia that they wanted to join the Premier League’s elite, which really seems a sign of how far the Gunners have fallen.
MORE: Arsenal star spotted hanging out with Gunners target
Arsenal should still be a big enough name to be able to make a signing like Buendia, but it seems he doesn’t particularly rate the job Mikel Arteta is doing at the Emirates Stadium.
Last season was a nightmare for Arsenal as they finished without a trophy and without European football, with the north Londoners clearly not the force they once were.
Still, nothing should be taken away from Villa either, with the Midlands outfit putting together a very promising side after over-achieving last season.
Football Insider suggest a deal is now close to completion, with Buendia agreeing personal terms and a few finishing touches now being put on the deal.
Buendia should slot in well alongside other top talents like Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins at Villa Park.
This could be the start of plenty of worrying Arsenal transfer news this summer, as they urgently need new signings to strengthen their struggling squad.
If they can’t lure someone like Buendia, one imagines they’re going to find it difficult with other top players as well.
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arsenal’s football is shite football. Clueless football. Rookie Arteta cannot communicate with players. He has a character defect.
Ignorance is bliss m8
What a cock of shite, I think if you look at the league table Villa finished below the gunners so their season was a lot worse than Arsenal’s. Arteta gained more points in the last two thirds of the season than every other team apart from Man City and Man U, if Beundia is going to Villa it’s purely because Arsenal don’t want him enough and/or money which Villa will fund from the sale of Jack Grealish. Shite article.
What an idiot.
Villa are on the up whilst Arsenal are the “cock of shite” A club that has never been Champions of Europe and is living on a few past glories.
massive strides made in the move for Buendia
EXCITING TIMES @ B6
Arsenal is always moving backwards
Instead of running Arsenal down, shouldn’t we be asking about the ambition of the player?.Our potential as a club is by far and a way superior to that of Villa’s.So to me he wants to be a big player in a small pond.
Not a supporter of either side. The new Villa owners are showing true ambition. Whether you like to think so or not. If they hold on to Grealish, Villa will be a force for many years to come. They are an old traditional power who has won a European Cup too. It was bound to happen that another club would challenge the status clubs. Make no mistake, Buendia is quality that most top clubs would jump at. Plus the reality is Arsenal have not been part of any type of elite club the past few years for sure.
“Over achieving last season”?……. PMSL.
We’ve recently had problems with ambitious players. Recall Vardy accepted less money to snub Arsenal. Compare that with Ozil, Xhaka, Willian, Elneny, etc… Ambitious, Arsenal is NOT!
Joe calm down mate villa are going places we have put together great players and staff from the bottom upwards,yes arsenal are a great club but suffering the last 2 or so seasons I’m sure they will be tops again but takes time can’t you be pleased for us as we’re working very hard the fair way we only want some happy success from the pie wish you and arsenal to be successful again behind us though haha.
Probably he’s scared of competition. Small players always want small clubs.
Lol, buendia might be class but end of career, com on guys who will turn down a Ferrari for an aston, Villa has been ambitious but only to keep up from the treat from religating, I really do love buendia so much n Villa but an ambitious club look for the best players in PL team not championship, like it or not they ve lost grealish, keeping him is the end of Villa, wat makes a big club is to manage big players not to be rude Villa has non, they can’t manage players with huge egos n that’s wat the big clubs suffer so having buendia n grealish is a welcome problem because egos will come to play as they r both a little bit more than average players but it’s still unfortunate these days people turn down a castle for just a villa. LoL