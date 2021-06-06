Why Guardiola was personally against re-signing Sancho as Man Utd close in on deal that will see City bank £11m

Pep Guardiola was reportedly against bringing Jadon Sancho back to Manchester City due to his conduct whilst trying to leave the club in his first spell.

Sancho now looks to be edging closer to a move to Manchester United, with City set to bank around £11m if the deal goes through, according to the Daily Mirror.

MORE: Man United star breaks silence on recent transfer speculation

Sancho left City for Borussia Dortmund a few years ago, and the Mirror claim Guardiola was not impressed by the England international’s failure to show up to training as part of his bid to force a departure.

It now looks like Sancho is heading back to Manchester, with City managing to get a chunk of his transfer fee due to a sell-on clause they previously negotiated with Dortmund, according to the Mirror.

Man Utd fans will be happy about this, however, as there’s no doubt Sancho is a world class talent who will strengthen their attack next season if he does join.

One imagines the 21-year-old could surely also have made an impact at City, perhaps as an upgrade on the out-of-form Raheem Sterling.

United need signings like this to close the gap on Guardiola’s side, however, so it could be that this decision will come back to haunt the City boss.