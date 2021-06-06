Menu

“Exactly the kind of player Arsenal need” – Gunners great names the signing to give them what they haven’t had “for ages”

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has urged his old club to seal the transfer of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivory Coast international has been one of the finest attacking players in the Premier League for some time now, and it seems clear he would give Arsenal something different up front next season.

Arsenal have struggled under Mikel Arteta, and much of that has been down to their somewhat lacklustre attacking play, with recent signings like Willian and Nicolas Pepe not really offering enough in that department.

Even Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffered a dip in form last season, so it’s surely time for the Gunners to think about making a change in that area of the pitch.

Zaha seems ideal with his flair and skill on the ball, with Petit explaining that it’s been too long since his old club had a player like that in their side, comparing it to the days when they had top wingers like Marc Overmars and Robert Pires.

wilfried zaha

Wilfried Zaha could be a fine signing for Arsenal

“When I played for Arsenal in the late 90s, we had Marc Overmars, Sylvain Wiltord and Robert Pires – these players were so exciting to watch,” Petit told Paddy Power, as quoted by football.london.

“Zaha is an unpredictable player, you don’t know what he’s going to do with the ball.

“He’s got a strong character, and sometimes he needs to control of his emotions, but he’s exactly the kind of player Arsenal need.”

He added: “For ages, Arsenal haven’t had a player who could dribble or make a difference with the ball at his feet.

“With Zaha, they would have somebody capable of taking responsibility and not scared to take on defenders.”

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. tony says:
    June 6, 2021 at 6:14 pm

    We don’t want this whinging diver at Arsenal. His signing would be the end of Pepe or Saka

    Reply
    1. Clive says:
      June 7, 2021 at 7:51 am

      I think Zaha might have made sense 3 or 4 years ago, but he’s whiney and inconsistent, and Pepe is already a better player than Zaha was even at his peak.

      Reply
  2. Nathaniel Eruogho. says:
    June 7, 2021 at 11:31 am

    In this modern days football where midfield is the main focus, zaha can fit into arteta’s patern of football his a plus

    Reply

