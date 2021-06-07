Menu

An unwritten promise from Chelsea could see star move on despite contract renewal

The summer transfer window opens for business this Wednesday, and European champions, Chelsea, can be expected to be one of the busiest teams involved in it.

Thomas Tuchel will want to take full advantage of Roman Abramovich’s millions and build a team capable of defending their Champions League title as well as winning the Premier League again.

One of the players that they’ve extended a contract with in order to help them do just that is Frenchman, Olivier Giroud.

Olivier Giroud could yet move to AC Milan

The striker was thought to be on the verge of a move to Italian giants, AC Milan, until putting pen to paper on an extension with the Blues.

However, all isn’t as it first appears.

According to the Daily Star, there’s an unwritten promise in place that could still see the striker leave for nothing this summer.

“Chelsea have exercised a unilateral option, but in the event of offers they let him go,” the player’s representatives told Calciomercato, cited by the Daily Star.

Nothing is likely to happen until after Euro2020 has finished, but Milan supporters should be buoyed by the news.

