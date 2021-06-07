The Arsenal team will certainly look pretty different next season as Chris Wheatley of Football.London reports that Granit Xhaka is ‘edging closer’ to a transfer to Roma.

Xhaka has been a fixture in the Gunners’ starting lineup since he arrived in the summer of 2016, for a fee of £35m according to BBC Sport.

The 28-year-old has experienced a turbulent time with the North London outfit from being stripped of the captaincy for swearing at fans to being constantly criticised for underwhelming performances.

Unfortunately, the Swiss star has failed to live up to the £35m price tag and it now looks like Xhaka will attempt to revive his career under Jose Mourinho at Roma.

News of interest from Mourinho, who is taking over at Roma this summer after being sacked by Spurs six weeks ago, started less than two weeks ago and it looks like a deal is now close to being sealed.

Granit Xhaka is edging closer to signing for Roma. ? #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 7, 2021

Xhaka fuelled talk of a switch to Roma with a flattering response to the rumours of the ‘Chosen One’s’ interest in his services and it looks like a link up between the pair is on the edge of being finalised.

The Switzerland international maintained was ever-present in the starting lineup this season, starting 42 of his 45 appearances across all competitions, it’s not as though he’s an outcast that needs selling, more so that the Gunners are now ready to move their midfield in a new direction.

Things haven’t really worked out well at all for Xhaka at the Emirates Stadium so this looks to be a move that could suit everyone…

Arsenal have the chance to find a midfielder that would be better-suited to playing alongside in big-money signing in Thomas Partey whilst Xhaka gets the chance to prove himself elsewhere.

Xhaka has made 220 appearances for the Gunners across all competition, scoring 13 times and laying on 20 assists.