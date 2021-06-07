Arsenal “already looking” for alternatives as Emi Buendia to Aston Villa transfer made official

Arsenal are reportedly already looking for transfer alternatives to Emi Buendia as he’s agreed a move to Aston Villa.

The Argentine shone for Norwich City in the Championship last season and looks like a player who could be ready to take the Premier League by storm.

Arsenal could surely have benefited from landing this exciting talent, but Villa have just announced an agreement on the deal on their official website.

This seems like a blow for the Gunners, but Fabrizio Romano claims they’re already on the hunt for alternatives in that area of the pitch…

Official. Emiliano Buendia joins Aston Villa on a permanent deal from Norwich, confirmed. Contract until June 2026. €34m + add ons as final fee. ?? #AVFC Arsenal are already looking for different targets. ? #AFC https://t.co/xsW8ygKUEM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2021

Arsenal lost Mesut Ozil back in January after he fell out of favour with Mikel Arteta, and Martin Odegaard did a decent job when he came in on loan that same month.

However, the Norwegian’s long-term future at Arsenal remains unclear, so it makes sense that the north London giants considered Buendia this summer.

It remains to be seen if Odegaard could again be one of Arsenal’s alternatives in that position, but fans will hope they have a few backup plans in mind as they looked badly starved of spark and creativity in attack last season.