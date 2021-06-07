Arsenal have reportedly already refocused themselves after missing out on the transfer to Emi Buendia, as they’ve earmarked an established European star as a potential alternative to Martin Odegaard.

James Benge, now of CBS Sports, took to social media to state that the Villains made a more ‘enticing’ offer to Norwich for Buendia, whilst the West Midlands outfit shared a ‘clear vision’ with the attacker.

Benge added that the Gunners remain keen on Martin Odegaard, who impressed on loan, but their hopes rest on the decision of the new Real Madrid coaching staff and president Florentino Perez.

Mikel Arteta’s side aren’t solely relying on the Odegaard situation to work in their favour though as Benge reports that the North London outfit are keen on AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu.

Benge notes that the Turkish star is someone that has been ‘broached internally’ by the club and he’d be a potential bargain as the 27-year-old’s contract expires this summer.

Calhanoglu is also a target for rivals Manchester United, per the Express, so this may be an option that the Gunners have to act quickly on – and ideally they’d make steps before the Euros start.

The free-kick master joined Milan in the summer of 2017 and has made 172 appearances for the club, contributing a total of 80 goals for the San Siro outfit.

Calhanoglu started 37 of his 43 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri this season, seeing the majority of his action in a No.10 role, chipping in with an impressive nine goals and 12 assists.

The Turkey international boasts experience with top European clubs in Milan and Bayer Leverkusen, plus he’s just 27 years old so could be a really attractive option that can develop further for Mikel Arteta.