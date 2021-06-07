Player makes big prediction about Mikel Arteta following recent Arsenal exit

Shkodran Mustafi has assured an Arsenal fan on Instagram that the club is heading in the right direction under the “phenomenal” Mikel Arteta.

The 29-year-old left Arsenal for Schalke back in January after a difficult time at the Emirates Stadium, but it’s clear he doesn’t hold any hard feelings towards the Gunners.

See below as football.london’s Chris Wheatley tweeted a screen grab of a Mustafi comment in which he responds to a fan about the state of the club…

Shkodran Mustafi’s response to an Arsenal fan on Instagram #AFC pic.twitter.com/cYuKw9bTZC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 6, 2021

It was a pretty dire season for Arsenal in 2020/21, with the north Londoners finishing 8th in the table, missing out on European football whilst also failing to win any silverware.

Many fans will be struggling to see that the club are heading in a positive direction, but it seems Mustafi has plenty of faith in Arteta as the man to take the team forward.

The Spanish tactician was highly regarded from his time on Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City, but it remains to be seen if he’s perhaps moved into too big a job too early on in his managerial career.