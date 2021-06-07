Arsenal urged to sign Premier League all-rounder who’d give them a winning mentality

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has urged his old club to sign Wolves defender Conor Coady after his fine form in the Premier League in recent times.

The 28-year-old centre-back has been a star player for Wolves for a number of years now, having previously failed to make the grade at Liverpool as a youngster.

Coady now looks like he could be ready to make the step up to a bigger club again, and Campbell believes he could be just what Arsenal need.

MORE: Arsenal poised to launch bid for £15m star

The Gunners recently let David Luiz leave at the end of his contract, so could surely benefit from bringing in a replacement in central defence.

On top of that, Coady looks like a real winner and Campbell believes it’s that kind of mentality that Mikel Arteta’s squad currently needs.

Campbell, speaking to Ladbrokes at the launch of their new European Championships 5-a-side Bet, discussed Arsenal’s possible transfer plans this summer and singled out Coady as the kind of player he’d like to see the north London giants target.

“There’s a lot of players out there who can fit the Arsenal mould. Conor Coady is a good player; he’s comfortable on the ball, he’s a winner,” Campbell said.

“He’s definitely got the kind of mentality Arsenal should be looking at in new players. He’s definitely someone they should look at because he’s so solid, he wants to defend.

“He can pass as well, he’s quick, he’s strong, he’s good in the air. He’s a good all-rounder and he’s got a bit about him.

“He’s at a good club now in Wolves, but he’s actually someone I’d be looking at for Arsenal this summer. He’s got a great attitude as well, and I like that.”