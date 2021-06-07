Arsenal legend warns Mikel Arteta against risky transfer decision

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has warned Mikel Arteta about losing experienced duo Granit Xhaka and Hector Bellerin this summer.

The pair have not always been the most consistent performers for the Gunners in recent times, with the club generally looking in need of a shake-up after a hugely disappointing 2020/21 campaign.

Campbell, however, believes these underrated players have been key performers for Arsenal, and their experience could prove useful to the club in the future.

Discussing recent transfer rumours involving Xhaka and Bellerin, Campbell warned Arteta against letting them go this summer.

Campbell, speaking to Ladbrokes at the launch of their new European Championships 5-a-side Bet, said: “Who is going to change Arsenal Football Club? I think they need to have a look around the place at some of the senior players there. Do they keep a couple of players around to help bring on the youngsters?

“You can’t just go and get rid of all of your experienced players. I see the likes of Hector Bellerin and Granit Xhaka being linked with moves away but both have been a core part of that team for some time now. You don’t want to sever ties completely with players like that because otherwise there’ll be no one around who can teach new signings and younger players the ways of the club.

“Hector has been a fantastic player for Arsenal, Xhaka has been great as well. If it’s a matter of keeping people around for another year or so, you may as well keep hold of those two as they know the club inside out. David Luiz is gone now. Is he another one that could’ve stuck around? I don’t know, but obviously the club and player have made the decision to part ways.

“If you start taking too many of those names out, who is going to teach the youngsters what it means to play for Arsenal? I personally think Bellerin and Xhaka will stay on for another year.”

Arsenal would do well to pay attention to Campbell’s quotes here, with the former England international undoubtedly one of their best players of recent times.

The ex-defender was a part of Arsenal’s 2001/02 double-winning side, and also the 2003/04 Invincibles, so he knows a thing or two about what it takes to be successful for Arsenal.