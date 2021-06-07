This summer is likely to turn into Aston Villa’s most important for some years if the way they’re approaching the transfer market is anything to go by.

Earlier in the 2020/21 campaign, a CaughtOffside exclusive noted that the Villains were intending to spend big in order to keep hold of star man, Jack Grealish.

MORE: Arsenal are broke it seems

The official Aston Villa website confirmed a deal had been agreed for Norwich City’s Emi Buendia on Monday, dashing Arsenal’s hopes of signing the player.

Not content with that incredible piece of business, Dean Smith is now targeting Southampton and England’s James Ward-Prowse, according to the Daily Mirror.

If the Midlanders are able to pull off both signings before the start of the European Championship, as they appear keen to do, it will represent something of a coup for the club.

It could also be justification of their ambition, and will show Grealish that they mean business and he doesn’t have to go anywhere else to achieve whatever he wishes in the game.

That won’t stop the vultures such as Manchester City circling, but it could make their approaches much less appealing.