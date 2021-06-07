Barcelona have been forced into rethinking their strategy when it comes to trying to secure the signing of Memphis Depay, in an effort to avoid losing another key free transfer like that of Gini Wijnaldum…

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Blaugrana are now offering Depay a three-year contract, on terms that are improved from their last bid, when a two OR three-year deal was sought.

Ronald Koeman looked set to be reunited with two of his biggest stars whilst he was manager of the Holland national team, but the Catalan outfit lost out on Wijnaldum late on to rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

Romano reported that Wijnaldum had already reached an ‘agreement’ with Barcelona, with medicals planned, but PSG snatched the signing of the former Liverpool star by doubling Barca’s salary bid.

Depay is one of the most sought-after free agents of the summer transfer window, the centre-forward has really established himself as borderline world-class with Lyon and is just 27 years old.

Considering that Depay’s age suggests that the charismatic star can improve even further, the club that win the race for his free transfer should be getting themselves a real coup – Barcelona have dug deeper into their pockets to try and ensure that they are that side.