Brazil national team confirms participation in Copa América after talks of a possible boycott calm down

Over the last few days, the Brazil national team has voiced its opinion against participating in the Copa América.

Despite the player mutiny going on within the squad, considering they see themselves as pawns to distract from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic crisis that Brazil continues to battle.

The players have finally decided to participate in the South American tournament. Diario AS reports that the Brazilians defended a boycott of the Copa América, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) decision to temporarily suspend the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Rogerio Caboclo, due to an accusation of sexual harassment calmed the existing tension.

The report states that Caboclo’s suspension improved the atmosphere within the Seleção since the leader threatened to dismiss the Brazil national team manager, Tite, who supports the players’ position.

The acting CBF president has already contacted the technical commission to confirm its members and improve the dialogue and the atmosphere between the parties.

Brazil opens up the Copa América against Venezuela this upcoming weekend.