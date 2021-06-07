Menu

Video: Chelsea ace converts penalty kick to clinch CONCACAF trophy for the United States

Christian Pulisic is coming off winning the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, and the 22-year-old scored a goal to clinch another trophy to his cabinet.

In extra time, the United States national team was awarded a penalty kick after Mexico committed a foul inside the box. Pulisic stepped up to convert the chance to give them the lead with only a few minutes left in the CONCACAF Nations League final.

Pulisic would beat Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa in what would be the game-winning goal to clinch the trophy.

 

