Christian Pulisic is coming off winning the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, and the 22-year-old scored a goal to clinch another trophy to his cabinet.

In extra time, the United States national team was awarded a penalty kick after Mexico committed a foul inside the box. Pulisic stepped up to convert the chance to give them the lead with only a few minutes left in the CONCACAF Nations League final.

Pulisic would beat Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa in what would be the game-winning goal to clinch the trophy.