Chelsea have been working on deal to sign superstar ‘for months’, journalist claims

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have been working on a deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund ‘for months’, according to The Athletic reporter Simon Johnson.

Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world, despite being just 20-years-old. With Chelsea in desperate need of a reliable goalscorer, you’d assume that the idea of signing the Norwegian has been discussed at Stamford Bridge.

It appears as though it has, too. Jan Aage Fjortoft today took to Twitter to provide an update on Chelsea’s efforts to sign the Borussia Dortmund superstar in the upcoming summer transfer window.

This news has since been verified by Matt Law of the Telegraph, with The Athletic’s Simon Johnson now sharing the information that he has to provide on the matter.

Haaland Dortmund

Erling Haaland celebrates a goal for Borussia Dortmund

Johnson reports that Chelsea have actually been working on the deal to sign Haaland for several months, which suggests that the drive to sign him is not merely a consequence of their Champions League triumph.

Of course, there’s a lot of work to be done, and a lot of money for Chelsea to make available, but it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Haaland signs for the Blues this summer.

