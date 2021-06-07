Chelsea have been working on deal to sign superstar ‘for months’, journalist claims

Chelsea have been working on a deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund ‘for months’, according to The Athletic reporter Simon Johnson.

Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world, despite being just 20-years-old. With Chelsea in desperate need of a reliable goalscorer, you’d assume that the idea of signing the Norwegian has been discussed at Stamford Bridge.

It appears as though it has, too. Jan Aage Fjortoft today took to Twitter to provide an update on Chelsea’s efforts to sign the Borussia Dortmund superstar in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Re: Erling Haaland Chelsea working intense to get Erling Haaland.

He is seen as the “missing” player to make them challenge for the PL-title next season.

Fee very high, but confidence that this can be solved.

The main obstacle could be the wage-structure at Chelsea — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) June 7, 2021

This news has since been verified by Matt Law of the Telegraph, with The Athletic’s Simon Johnson now sharing the information that he has to provide on the matter.

Johnson reports that Chelsea have actually been working on the deal to sign Haaland for several months, which suggests that the drive to sign him is not merely a consequence of their Champions League triumph.

#CFC have been working on Haaland for months, as reported in January: https://t.co/PrAEFauRXX

The question is Dortmund…a source recently told me that them qualifying for the CL had ruled out a sale, especially with Sancho first in line to go. But CFC were always going to try. https://t.co/zU3ppAg0jJ — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) June 7, 2021

Of course, there’s a lot of work to be done, and a lot of money for Chelsea to make available, but it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Haaland signs for the Blues this summer.

