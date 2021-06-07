The Daily Mail have provided some further insight into Chelsea’s negotiations for Erling Haaland – and there’s lots to be positive about for the Blues.

While Chelsea fans will likely have been concerned that their pursuit of a superstar striker had been derailed by Romelu Lukaku’s intention to remain an Inter Milan player, Jan Aage Fjortoft, a close friend of Alf-Inge Haaland revealed the below information via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Re: Erling Haaland Chelsea working intense to get Erling Haaland.

He is seen as the “missing” player to make them challenge for the PL-title next season.

Fee very high, but confidence that this can be solved.

The main obstacle could be the wage-structure at Chelsea — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) June 7, 2021

Chelsea’s interest in signing Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, however complex a deal it may be, appears to be accelerating. The Daily Mail have now published their own report, providing more information on the matter.

Their report claims that talks between Chelsea and Dortmund are now underway, with Haaland open to the idea of moving to Stamford Bridge and playing for the European champions under Thomas Tuchel.

READ MORE: Arsenal join Chelsea in race to sign £30M-rated Premier League winger

The Daily Mail’s belief is that Dortmund will demand as much as £170M for the striker, but Chelsea are fully convinced that Haaland is the striker for them, thus Roman Abramovich is willing to open his chequebook.

Chelsea fans could be forgiven for thinking that this is all a little pie in the sky, but the operation to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen last summer was ambitious, complex and expensive, and they got that done.

Haaland will be even more tricky, but that’s not to say it’s impossible.

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news