Chelsea approach Euro giants over transfer, club ready to accept bid in region of €80m

Chelsea have reportedly asked about a potential transfer deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

And it seems the La Liga champions are prepared to consider letting Saul leave this summer, as long as they receive an offer of around €80million for the Spain international, according to the print edition of Mundo Deportivo, as translated by Sport Witness.

Chelsea just won the Champions League, so should be able to attract the big names required to turn them into more serious Premier League title contenders next season.

The Blues are pretty strong in midfield after the immense recent form of N’Golo Kante, but some fans may well see Saul as a necessary purchase to give them an upgrade on the likes of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

Saul has surprisingly not been as much of a regular for Atletico in the season just gone, but remains a fine all-rounder in the middle of the park who could strengthen most top clubs.

The 26-year-old seems like he could be a fine fit for Thomas Tuchel’s style of play at Stamford Bridge, giving Chelsea a bit more in the way of quality on the ball and creativity in midfield if he does join.

The report mentions other big names like Juventus, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain as potential suitors for Saul, however, so this won’t be an easy deal for Chelsea to get done.