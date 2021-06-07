Menu

Agreement reached: Chelsea to miss out with transfer target set for medical ahead of move worth €60M

Chelsea FC
Posted by

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to sign for Paris Saint-Germain, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Donnarumma, who is widely considered one of the best goalkeepers on the planet, despite his tender age, is set to leave AC Milan upon the expiration of his contract.

While, perhaps surprisingly, there hasn’t been an obvious interested party who were assumed to be the Italian’s next step, The Athletic reported earlier in the week that Chelsea were considering making a move.

There have previously been suggestions, from less credible sources, that Chelsea were keen on Donnarumma, but perhaps Edouard Mendy’s stunning performances have seen them shelve their interest.

READ MORE: Arsenal join Chelsea in race to sign £30M-rated Premier League winger

Gianluigi Donnarumma gives orders while captaining AC Milan

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea ace targeted by Premier League outfit after falling out of favour under Thomas Tuchel
Brazil national team confirms participation in Copa América after talks of a possible boycott calm down
Atletico Madrid show interest in Chelsea star as Blues stand firm over €40M valuation

If the Blues were planning on swooping in and acting on their interest in Donnarumma, it appears as though it is now too late, with Gianluca Di Marzio reporting he is soon to be a PSG player.

The deal, as per the Italian transfer guru, is expected to be signed and sealed within the next 24 hours, with Donnarumma signing a five-year deal worth €12M-a-year, totalling €60M.

The report claims that medicals are already being planned for Donnarumma to undergo while with the Italian national team. This one looks as though it’s a done deal.

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news

More Stories Gianluigi Donnarumma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.