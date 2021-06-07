Agreement reached: Chelsea to miss out with transfer target set for medical ahead of move worth €60M

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to sign for Paris Saint-Germain, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Donnarumma, who is widely considered one of the best goalkeepers on the planet, despite his tender age, is set to leave AC Milan upon the expiration of his contract.

While, perhaps surprisingly, there hasn’t been an obvious interested party who were assumed to be the Italian’s next step, The Athletic reported earlier in the week that Chelsea were considering making a move.

There have previously been suggestions, from less credible sources, that Chelsea were keen on Donnarumma, but perhaps Edouard Mendy’s stunning performances have seen them shelve their interest.

Just been told by @ExWHUemployee (the source who broke the Mendy news) that Chelsea have started talks with Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, and they are hoping to persuade him to join the club this summer when his contract is up! pic.twitter.com/ZAF1e8uk9z — Simon Phillips ? Champions of Europe! (@siphillipssport) January 1, 2021

If the Blues were planning on swooping in and acting on their interest in Donnarumma, it appears as though it is now too late, with Gianluca Di Marzio reporting he is soon to be a PSG player.

The deal, as per the Italian transfer guru, is expected to be signed and sealed within the next 24 hours, with Donnarumma signing a five-year deal worth €12M-a-year, totalling €60M.

The report claims that medicals are already being planned for Donnarumma to undergo while with the Italian national team. This one looks as though it’s a done deal.

