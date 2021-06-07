Chelsea fans will be massively excited to learn that the club are in ‘intense’ work in regards to the signing of superstar striker Erling Haaland.

Fjortoft, a former international teammate of Haaland’s father Alf-Inge with Norway, reports that Chelsea see the 20-year-old as the ‘missing’ piece as they plan to challenge for the title next season.

Fjortoft, the former Premier League striker turned journalist, adds that the transfer fee is unsurprisingly expected to be ‘very high’, but the Blues have ‘confidence’ that they can overcome this matter.

Securing the services of Haaland would be major business for the Blues considering that fierce domestic rivals in Manchester United and Man City are keen on the striker, as well as Barcelona, per the Mail.

Fjortoft sounds off some worry for Chelsea from a wider perspective as the Norwegian states that the ‘wage structure’ at Stamford Bridge could be the ‘main obstacle’ for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

It seems as though the Blues will pull out all the stops to recruit Haaland this summer as the Daily Star report that mega-rich owner Roman Abramovich will make it his ‘personal mission’ to land Erling.

The 6ft4 absolute beast of a centre-forward has already established himself as one of the best strikers in world football after delivering on the promise he showed for RB Salzburg with Borussia Dortmund.

There’s no doubt that the Champions League winners would see their odds on winning on the top-flight considerably shortened if Haaland was to join before next season starts.