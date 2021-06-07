Maurizio Sarri hoping to sign forgotten Chelsea ace for Lazio this summer

Incoming Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri has demanded that Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is signed this summer, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Loftus-Cheek, who was previously considered one of Chelsea’s brightest young talents, has fallen off the radar at Stamford Bridge ever since rupturing his achilles in post-season friendly ahead of the 2018/19 Europa League final.

The Englishman, who went to the World Cup with the Three Lions in 2018, has struggled to regain his best performance level since suffering the injury, with his loan spell at Fulham hugely disappointing for all involved.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Loftus-Cheek could be offered a lifeline by a former manager of his, Maurizio Sarri, who he played his best football in his career to date under, prior to suffering the aforementioned long-term injury.

Sarri is set to become the new Lazio manager, and according to Gianluca Di Marzio, he has demanded that the Serie A giants sign Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea in the upcoming transfer window.

The move would likely be an initial loan, which would give Loftus-Cheek one final shot at proving himself at the highest level, competing in one of Europe’s top five leagues and in the Europa League.

It’s unclear at this point whether Thomas Tuchel would prefer to see Loftus-Cheek in the flesh during pre-season before making a final decision on the player’s future.

