Menu

Thibaut Courtois discusses Eden Hazard’s future amid Chelsea transfer rumours

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has spoken out on the recent transfer gossip involving his team-mate Eden Hazard.

The Belgian duo have a long history of playing together for club and country, having been team-mates at both Chelsea and Real Madrid, as well as for Belgium’s national side.

MORE: Tuchel and Abramovich reach major transfer agreement

However, Hazard’s future looks in some doubt at the moment, with some recent Chelsea transfer rumours doing the rounds after his difficult spell at the Bernabeu.

See below as El Chiringuito recently claimed Hazard wanted a return to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have also been linked as candidates to sign Hazard by Calciomercato, but Courtois insists he believes he won’t be leaving Madrid.

The 30-year-old no longer looks the player he once was, so it’s not even certain that the Blues would be wise to pursue this deal, but it seems Courtois is not convinced by the speculation anyway.

“I’m 100% sure he’s staying,” Courtois told Le Soir. “He doesn’t want to move. Only the Madrid press writes about the desire to leave.

“He wants to continue, play free of injuries and win titles.

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard has been linked with a return to Chelsea after struggling at Real Madrid

More Stories / Latest News
Report claims Arsenal star has been kicked out of national team squad after training issue
“No one wanted to stand up and take the blame” – Arsenal legend gives damning verdict on new generation of players
Spain fretting over Busquets’ positive Covid test which could force withdrawal from Euro 2020

“At Real Madrid there is criticism all the time and for everyone. Gareth Bale was criticized, but he won the Champions League and scored a double in the final in Kyiv.

“We all know that in Madrid there is pressure and criticism from the press and the fans. But Eden can handle that.

“I know him well enough to say it. He can still change everything. He still wants to be an important player for Madrid and win titles.”

More Stories Eden Hazard Thibaut Courtois

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.