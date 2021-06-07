Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has spoken out on the recent transfer gossip involving his team-mate Eden Hazard.

The Belgian duo have a long history of playing together for club and country, having been team-mates at both Chelsea and Real Madrid, as well as for Belgium’s national side.

However, Hazard’s future looks in some doubt at the moment, with some recent Chelsea transfer rumours doing the rounds after his difficult spell at the Bernabeu.

See below as El Chiringuito recently claimed Hazard wanted a return to Stamford Bridge…

? EXCLUSIVA de @EduAguirre7 ? ? "HAZARD QUIERE IRSE del REAL MADRID" ??"Piensa que la LLEGADA de MBAPPÉ le deja fuera" ?? "QUIERE volver al CHELSEA"#ChiringuitoHazard pic.twitter.com/PqhHnFVNBJ — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 24, 2021

Chelsea have also been linked as candidates to sign Hazard by Calciomercato, but Courtois insists he believes he won’t be leaving Madrid.

The 30-year-old no longer looks the player he once was, so it’s not even certain that the Blues would be wise to pursue this deal, but it seems Courtois is not convinced by the speculation anyway.

“I’m 100% sure he’s staying,” Courtois told Le Soir. “He doesn’t want to move. Only the Madrid press writes about the desire to leave.

“He wants to continue, play free of injuries and win titles.

“At Real Madrid there is criticism all the time and for everyone. Gareth Bale was criticized, but he won the Champions League and scored a double in the final in Kyiv.

“We all know that in Madrid there is pressure and criticism from the press and the fans. But Eden can handle that.

“I know him well enough to say it. He can still change everything. He still wants to be an important player for Madrid and win titles.”