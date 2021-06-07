Chelsea ace targeted by Premier League outfit after falling out of favour under Thomas Tuchel

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, according to the Sunday World.

Abraham, who finished as Chelsea’s top goalscorer in his debut campaign with the Blues, and their top goalscorer from open play this season just gone, is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel has made it abundantly clear during his short time in charge of Chelsea that he has no interest in giving Abraham opportunities – and with the German having delivered the Champions League trophy, few would have the minerals to question his judgement.

A summer exit for Abraham certainly looks as though it would suit all parties, and as per the Sunday World, Crystal Palace have joined the race to sign the 23-year-old from his boyhood club Chelsea this summer.

Just how much Chelsea will demand in exchange for the Englishman remains to be seen, but with his proven track record of scoring goals, and in the Premier League, you can’t imagine Palace will be successful in getting him on the cheap.

