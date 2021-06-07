The decisions made by the football authorities are often baffling and seem to lack even the most basic common sense.

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, football as a sport needed to change certain aspects in order for games to get completed.

One rule brought in at the time was the advent of five substitutions per game instead of the usual three, albeit they could only be made at three separate points in a match – so two subs, two subs and one sub, for example.

It’s a rule change that’s worked well, and The International Football Association Board (IFAB) had taken the decision to extend that particular rule until the end of the 2021/22 season.

However, according to the Daily Mirror, the English Football League (EFL) is intending to scrap it in the Championship and Leagues One and Two.

The reasoning behind it appears to be that, because the expectation is that the football season will go back to normal in terms of duration, rather than being condensed into a shorter time period, there will be no need for five subs any longer.