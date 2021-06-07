With the senior team about to embark on another tournament, focus has shifted away from who might take over the England U21 team in the wake of the Football Association not renewing Aidy Boothroyd’s contract.

It’s believed that a number of big names were in the hat for the role including Sol Campbell, Joe Cole and Frank Lampard.

All three have extensive international experience, including at the very highest level, and know exactly what it takes to bring a youth product through to the England senior team.

Lee Carsley couldn’t be said to be at the same level as a player as his contemporaries, but the FA must see something in him as talkSPORT suggest that they are about to appoint him as U21 boss.

Having been around the England youth set-up since 2015, Carsley’s most recent appointment was as U20 coach, so perhaps the FA believe that continuity is key.