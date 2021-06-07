Sometimes something comes along that’s so brilliant in its execution that you wonder why no one had thought of it before.

Fulham manager, Scott Parker, has been lauded for not only his managerial nous at the top level, but for his analysis and the way he speaks about games.

His vernacular is immediately recognisable, but who knew if you speeded up his voice just a bit, and set it to a beat from Mike Skinner’s The Streets, it would produce this gem: